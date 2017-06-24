Who is lying? What to do if you deposit 80,000 baht in the bank but they tell you after it was only 40,000….

Thai Rath reported on a case in Chainat in central Thailand where an employee of a pet shop brought money to a bank to deposit.

The employee and the owner were adamant that they had deposited 80,000 baht but when the balance was checked later only 40,000 had been added to the account.

The bank in question – unusually named as Kasikorn in this case – has promised to cooperate with investigators after the bank teller was seen on CCTV putting the money into two piles.

One pile was put in a counting machine, the other directly into a draw.

Pet shop employee Wachira Ariyapongkorn, 41, had appealed to the government’s Damrongtham center last week following the deposit that was made in April.

The pet shop owner Saisunee Oopetch was adamant that she had given Wachira 80,000 baht and he was equally sure he had handed over the full bundle to the teller at Kasikorn.

They demanded to see CCTV footage that did not confirm one way or another what had happened.

Police who have received the complaint said there were two piles of money because some was in just a few 500 baht notes and could be counted quickly without the necessity of putting it in a counting machine. The rest was in 1000s that went in the counting device, they said.

The case is further complicated by a claim from the pet shop that there had been a previous mistake made at the bank. On that occasion it had all been settled amicably when 110,000 was brought in to deposit but only 11,000 was credited to the account.

Following this the owner of the pet shop always checked things carefully.

But in the latest case the bank initially refused to do anything.

Now that Damrongtham and the police are involved Kasikorn have backed down and issued an official letter saying they intend to comply fully with investigators’ requests.

