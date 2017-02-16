LadyBoy Arrested for Pick pocketing on Walking Street

By Danny Boy -
12
1721

Ladyboy arrested on Walking Street by Pattaya police

Police in Pattaya arrested a 26 year old ladyboy from Walking street, who they say helped in stealing a phone from the pocket of a Jordanian tourist in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Salmeer Alwaneh, 61, was on his way back to his room when a ladyboy and his female friend started groping him and suggesting some entertainment.

Soon after, Salmeer realized his phone was missing and immediately reported it to police in the area.

Chayaporn Praphatsorn, 26, was quickly arrested and identified by the victim at the station however, Chayaporn denied theft saying that the culprit was a woman referred to only as “Mai”.

Chayaporn phoned Mai telling her to bring the phone in to police. Instead, Mai handed the phone into the front desk of a Pattaya Resort in South Pattaya Road and fled.

Police didn’t believe the ladyboy’s story, especially as she had previous convictions for the same offence.

She was charged with theft and police are now hunting for the woman called Mai.

Source: Pattaya News

 

