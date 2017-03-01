Horny elephant gets a bit too excited whilst on a tour with tourists aboard

A horny bull elephant tried to mount the female elephant whilst on a standard daily tour carrying tourists. Two tourists and a handler were injured in the process.

All three victims were thrown to the ground as the bull got a little too excited at the wrong time, and all three were taken to hospital for full examinations and treatment.

The accident happened at the Moo Ban Chang Ayothaya elephant camp in Ayuthaya yesterday.

The tour was almost over and was in the process of making their way back to the starting point after they would disembark. Unfortunately, before they made it back, the bull elephant they were riding on spotted a new female arrival to the park obvious didn’t want to pass up the opportunity.

Nana Nakamura, 21, Sayaka Okamoto, 22 and handler Chainarong Phokaew, 27, from Surin were the unlucky victims of the incident.

Medics at the park sprung into action immediately, treating all three victims at the scene, before decided it was safe to transport them to a local hospital for further treatment.

The park was kind enough to cover all medical expenses for all three victims and will be looking into ways to avoid future problems regarding horny elephants.

The incident was not reported to police and no further investigation will take place.