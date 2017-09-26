Good guy of the week! Security guard saves shoppers from rain

This security guard is definitely the good guy of the week – he waded through a mini-flood to take shoppers to a MRT station.

The man was outside Fortune shopping mall in Bangkok last Friday when the heavens opened leaving people stranded inside at around 7pm.

But the guard, named Hon San, grabbed a large sun umbrella to go back and forth through the downpour, taking people to the metro station and bus stop.

He then took others back across the road into the mall despite getting soaked himself – making dozens of trips during an hour of torrential rain.

Onlooker Roger Jones, who recorded the video, said: ”The security guard took me from the mall to the metro station and I thought to myself how kind it was. So I recorded him doing it.

”He wasn’t concerned about himself getting wet. I saw him go back and fourth a lot of times helping people get through the rain without getting wet.”