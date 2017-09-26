Good guy of the week! Security guard saves shoppers from rain

This security guard is definitely the good guy of the week – he waded through a mini-flood to take shoppers to a MRT station.

The man was outside Fortune shopping mall in Bangkok last Friday when the heavens opened leaving people stranded inside at around 7pm.

But the guard, named Hon San, grabbed a large sun umbrella to go back and forth through the downpour, taking people to the metro station and bus stop.

He then took others back across the road into the mall despite getting soaked himself – making dozens of trips during an hour of torrential rain.

Onlooker Roger Jones, who recorded the video, said: ”The security guard took me from the mall to the metro station and I thought to myself how kind it was. So I recorded him doing it.

”He wasn’t concerned about himself getting wet. I saw him go back and fourth a lot of times helping people get through the rain without getting wet.”

  • ken

    Once these unsuspecting people returned home they discovered the funds in their pockets and in for some their purses/wallets were indeed missing. You don’t need Scotland Yard to tell you the culprit was this deceitful criminal Thai man who is always on the prowl against vulnerable people.

  • What a Hero, he should be given the highest civilian award for bravery and valour!

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      What have you ever done worthwhile deserving of an award besides sitting in your pedophile organization back street cheap charlie beer bar swirling Chang beers and falling off your bar stool , well ?

  • Pingback: Not all heroes wear capes, security guard saves shoppers from the rain()

  • Robins

    It’s 30 plus Celsius outside, a little rain is not going to hurt anyone.

  • Glockandspiel

    In the meantime, the bank that he was meant to guard, was robbed.