Foreigner in lucky escape as wall falls on him on footpath in Bangkok

A foreigner had a lucky escape after a large chunk of wall from a demolition site fell on him as he was taking a leisurely Saturday morning stroll.

The man, thought to be aged about 45, was hit on the upper arm and shoulder but was not left with any serious injuries.

Unfortunately, but not surprisingly, no one has come out and taken responsibility for the accident.

Sanook quoted a man called Chaiyo Patrachai who said he was driving on his way to work in the Asoke area when he saw the chunk of concrete masonry fall on the visitor to Thailand.

He stopped and went over to help but they were unable to summon anyone from the demolition site to take responsibility.

Chaiyo said that the masonry had fallen off a backhoe onto the sidewalk where many people regularly use the footpath.

Sanook reported that there is only a light fence protecting pedestrians passing by and no netting in the area. There is also no signage to warn of work in progress.

They said that the injured man, who was not named, declined hospital treatment and went back to his hotel, not wanting to make a fuss of the situation.

The problem remains, however, and it could have been a lot worse it it had been a young child involved.

Source: Thai Visa