Forbes: Thailand’s richest people are even richer this year

Forbes has revealed the faces of Thailand’s 50 richest in 2017, including details on who got even richer since last year, with the top five scoring the biggest baht gains.

Together, the fifty richest people and their families are worth USD124.5 billion (THB4.2 trillion), which is 16 percent up from last year as Thailand’s economy expanded 3.3 percent in the first quarter of 2017.

The Chearavanont brothers remain the richest of all with their conglomerate company Charoen Pokphand Group, which also operates 7-Eleven in Thailand. This year, they added USD3 billion (THB102 billion) to secure their number one spot with a total net worth of USD21.5 billion (THB234 billion).

Thai Bev owner Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi, with a networth of USD15.4 billion (THB525.7 billion), placed at number 2 for another year. In third place is the Chirathivat family, who owns Central Group.

Meanwhile, the Red Bull clan, headed by Chalerm Yoovidhya, earned THB2.8 billion (THB95.6 billion) this year, making him the second-biggest gainer after the 7-Eleven brothers. Ranking 4th on the list, the Red Bull boss has a net worth of THB12.5 billion (THB426.7 billion). Forbes noted that Chalerm’s son, Vorayuth “Boss” Yoovidhya was subtracted from the list due to a criminal offence.

The list introduces three new names as well. The local media put 32-year-old Itthipat Peeradechapan in the spotlight. Being the youngest on the list, Itthipat founded seaweed snack company Tao Kae Noi at 19 years old. Now his net worth is USD610 million (THB20.8 billion), putting him in the 44th place on the list.

The two other rich newbies are Winai Teawsomboonkij, of poultry company Thai Foods Group, and Nutchamai Thanombooncharoen, Managing Director at Carabao Group, maker of energy drink Carabao Dang.

Source: Coconuts