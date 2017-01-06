Pattaya – Hua Hin ferry service arrives safely at destination

After a couple of failed attempts, the new ferry service between Pattaya and Hua Hin has made its first successful trip, although it was under the close supervision of a navy ship, HTMS Kraburi, which sailed alongside.

Although the un-official launch of the service was scheduled for January 1st, it took until Thursday January 5th until they decided to go for it. Delays have been put down to rough seas and bad weather in the gulf.

Pattaya Ferry 1 of 3

The service is currently free for passengers willing to try their luck, I mean, wishing to make the trip between Pattaya and Hua Hin. The company in charge is currently using only 1 of its 3 ferries, and a providing only 1 daily return trip.

The current service departs at 8:30am and returns at 3:00pm the same day. From Jan 7th until Jan10th it will be a Hua Hin – Pattaya Return, and then from Jan 13th – Jan 15th it will be a Pattaya – Hua Hin Return.

The service will continue up until Jan 11th, at which point the ferry will be docked for maintenance checks, before the official launch on Jan 12th.

After the free period is over, tickets can be bought at 1,250 baht per trip.