Dead body found but cause of death remains a mystery

At around 5:00pm on July 15th, Pattaya police and emergency services received reports that a mystery dead body had been found in a rented room.

Arriving at the scene, police the body of a man who is though to have been around the age of 40-45 years old.

After a quick search of the room and body, police found no evidence to suggest that the man had been attacked in any way which may have caused his death. He had no visible injuries to his body either.

A further examination of the body indicated that the victim had sadly passed away for around 4-5 days already.

Police interviewed the man who called them in the first place. He also stayed at the same apartment block and became aware of the dead body after smelling a foul stench coming from the room. He opened the room up to find the body on the bed.

He told police the the victim was a keen fisherman and had only recently been fishing with him a few days prior.

He said that the victim had been acting his normal self and did not pick up on any unusual behavior.

The body was taken away for a full postmortem and police are no waiting for the results before continuing the investigation.