Child abused in sex video on Line

Authorities say video of a couple having sex with their three-year old son was posted to a Line chat group, and they’re hunting for the person who hired the couple.

Those who viewed the video are also being sought, given the nature of the crime, said Paibul Nabutjom, the deputy governor of the province.

Officials want to know more about the viewers in the chat group as watching such activity was abnormal, he said.

The 25-year-old mother and son were located on Thursday, he said. They were separated and the child is being cared for by child welfare officials.

Police have questioned the woman to learn who hired the couple, saying the person was not a Phitsanulok native. The couple were not natives either but worked in the province. Police are now trying to find the father, Mr Paibul said.

Those who took part could be charged with computer crime and human trafficking, he said.

Pol Col Songpol Sangkasem, chief of the Phitsanulok police station, said police would take legal action against everyone involved in the case. Source: Bangkok Post Tmmgae cr: TNews