Catching birds to let them go – may lead to two years in jail…or more!

The Thai habit of catching birds only to release them for merit making may land people in jail, says a Thai animal protection group.

Catching the creatures could be considered cruelty to animals and result in a two year term. While those who catch endangered species could face even longer – four years in prison.

Theerapong Pangsriwong, president of the Thai Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (TSPCA) was speaking to reporters after a conference at the weekend about the welfare of animals in the modern era.

Theerapong said much work had been done over the last 23 years of his organization with animal laws enacted in 2015 that have proved to have some clout with prosecutions resulting.

But applying the law was one thing and human behavior was another. He cited the Thai tradition of releasing birds as one area where the people could improve their behavior.

The conference discussed the issue under the banner “Merit or Sin” and it was decided that the habit fell into the sin category.

The TSPCA has warned that the methods of capture employed by those in the business of making money from birds in this way could be punishable by 2 years in prison or a fine of 40,000 baht or both.

And if endangered or protected species were caught for release this could lead to a prison term of 4 years or 40,000 baht fines or both.

No suggestion was made that the public be jailed or fined for engaging in the practice though the message from the conference was clear to those thinking of making merit by paying to release birds.

It is a sin and don’t do it!

