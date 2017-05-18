Teenage mum of baby thrown in trash is found – says she didn’t know she was pregnant

Police in Marerng district of Korat have found the mother of a baby found thrown in the trash outside some lodgings at an industrial estate on Tuesday.

She is a 17 year old student trainee at a factory in the Suranaree Industrial estate.

The mother said that she was unaware that she was pregnant. Her friends started teasing her that she was getting fat and so two months ago she started taking slimming tablets, to try and lose some weight.

When the dead body of the baby was found, however, it was estimated to be 7-8 months old, fully formed, and was wrapped in a school shirt.

On the morning of Tuesday May 16th, she had what she thought were stomach pains and put it down to the slimming pills. The pains got worse and so she took herself to the toilet where she gave birth alone to the stillborn fetus.

In the heat of the moment she panicked and felt scared, she told police. She wrapped her child – a girl – in a shirt and threw her in the rubbish bin outside her room.

Unfortunately, the mother is still in pain and is currently in hospital after suffering internal bleeding.

Police said they would wait until she recovers before interviewing her further. They will then decide the appropriate action to take.

Source: Thai Visa