No More Nescafe: AirAsia introduces gourmet meals to please passenger palates

AirAsia, last year’s winner for the title of World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline, is upping their game when it comes to in-flight meals.

Specializing in warm, Asian-focused cuisine, their new choices even include healthy vegetarian options.

The airline now has over 90 international dishes, with about 20 available on any single route. AirAsia wants to bring gourmet-quality food to their low-cost flights, reported Bangkok Post.

Last year, the carrier made just 7 percent of their revenue from onboard food sales, but the number is rising and they see an opportunity to increase it even more. And why not? After all, with no movies, tv, music, or free booze, passengers are a captive audience for the few hours they are onboard their short-haul flights. Why not eat?

The company’s CEO, Tony Fernandes, wants 60 percent of his fliers to order food on flights. Last year, only about 30 percent of passengers dined at Chez AirAsia.

If the expanded menu is successful, the airline may change up the choices every quarter so that regular fliers don’t get bored with the same meals.

Not only that, the airline now offers fresh brewed coffee on flights longer than 90 minutes and may add premium coffees in the future.

Source: Coconuts

  • ken

    if you fly business class on a regular airline it will be cheaper than Air Asia. They charge a discount price for the ticket then they add all kind of fees to every thing, seat selection, baggage fees, first on board, carry on luggage, pay for attendant to smile, first to get off the plane. The upsell on this airline is worst than going to an Indian Tailor for a suit.

    • Bitcoin

      Do as i do, when i fly to Singapore for a few days i just take carry on luggage and eat a large meal before i board the aircraft, thus avoiding the extras!

    • Mike Murphy

      pay toilets soon also?

      • Guest

        Just cr** under the seat for free!

  • Bitcoin

