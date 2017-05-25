No More Nescafe: AirAsia introduces gourmet meals to please passenger palates

AirAsia, last year’s winner for the title of World’s Leading Low-Cost Airline, is upping their game when it comes to in-flight meals.

Specializing in warm, Asian-focused cuisine, their new choices even include healthy vegetarian options.

The airline now has over 90 international dishes, with about 20 available on any single route. AirAsia wants to bring gourmet-quality food to their low-cost flights, reported Bangkok Post.

Last year, the carrier made just 7 percent of their revenue from onboard food sales, but the number is rising and they see an opportunity to increase it even more. And why not? After all, with no movies, tv, music, or free booze, passengers are a captive audience for the few hours they are onboard their short-haul flights. Why not eat?

The company’s CEO, Tony Fernandes, wants 60 percent of his fliers to order food on flights. Last year, only about 30 percent of passengers dined at Chez AirAsia.

If the expanded menu is successful, the airline may change up the choices every quarter so that regular fliers don’t get bored with the same meals.

Not only that, the airline now offers fresh brewed coffee on flights longer than 90 minutes and may add premium coffees in the future.

Source: Coconuts