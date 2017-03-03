Walking Street cops round up the latest bunch of African prostitutes

At around 3:00am on March 3rd, Pattaya police, along with the help of police volunteers, rounded up around 40 African prostitutes hanging around the Walking Street area.

This follows the previous round up, which took place last Friday, where 20 so called ‘tourists’ were taking into the police station for questioning. The police and volunteers said they were specifically looking for ‘women of colour’ and found that most of the women the captured were from Madagascar and Uganda.

The raid on Walking Street and Beach Road was led by Netithorn Ratanasuchanan with local cops as well as police volunteers.

The women were all taken down to the police station for questioning and all of their passport details and other personal documents were noted as evidence.

Police found that all of the women were on tourist visas and were working illegally, selling themselves to customers with ‘specific taste’

All of the women strongly denied any claims of prostitution, but after observing their behavior beforehand, police were confident that they were in fact selling themselves for money. A few of the women taken in also had fake documents that did not match up to their stories.

It is still unknown whether any further action or charges will be put against the women. A police spokesperson told reporters that the crackdown would continue with the aim of cleaning up Pattaya’s image for the better.