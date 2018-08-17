Air jet stuck at NAIA runway; flights canceled

The aircraft swerved to the left and off-runway around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. All 157 passengers and crew of the airplane have been evacuated safely, according to a joint statement from the NAIA and Civila Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP). Contributed photo

Several flights have been canceled and diverted Friday after a Chinese plane went off-runway due to heavy rainfall.

Xiamen Air flight MF8667 remains stuck beside the main runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), as of this posting, prompting airport authorities to close down the airstrip and call off or divert a number of domestic and international flights.

The aircraft swerved to the left and off-runway around 11:55 p.m. Thursday. All 157 passengers and crew of the airplane have been evacuated safely, according to a joint statement from the NAIA and Civila Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP).

“Due to the incident, NAIA’S international runway 06/24 is closed until 12 noon today (Friday),” the statement read.

The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said the following flights have been canceled as of 8:23 a.m.:

NAIA Terminal 1

Etihad Airways: EY 421 MNL- ABU DHABI 2336H

Saudia Airlines: SV 871 MNL – Jeddah 1810H

Hongkong Airlines: HX 781 HONG KONG-MNL 2300H

China Airlines: CI 711 KHH – MNL 0910H

China Airlines: CI 712 MNL – KHH 1000H

NAIA Terminal 2

Philippine Airlines:

PR 453 MNL-GES 0715H

PR 454 GES-MNL 1215H

PR 1845 MNL-CEB 0655H

PR 1846 CEB-MNL 1010H

PR 432 MNL-TOKYO 1440H

NAIA Terminal 3

Cathay Pacific:

CX 908 MNL-Hong Kong 0600H

CX 912 MNL – Hong Kong 0825H

CX 907 Hong Kong – MNL 0940H

CX 906 MNL- Hong Kong 1050H

CX 901 Hong Kong – MNL 1125H

CX 900 MNL – Hong Kong 1235H

Cebu Pacific

5J 272 MNL- Hong Kong 0600H

5J 273 Hong Kong – MNL 1200H

5J 5054 MN – Hong Kong 0615H

5J 5055 NARITA – MNL 1720H

5J 929 MNL-BANGKOK 0615H

5J 930 Bangkok – MNL 1445H

5J 110 MNL-Hong Kong 0735H

5J 111 Hong Kong- MNL 1400H

5J 805 MNL-SIN 1330H

5J 896 SIN-MNL 2330H

Meanwhile, NAIA said the following flights have been redirected :

Philippine Airlines

PR 105 SAN FRANCISCO – MNL > DIVERTED TO CEBU

PR 103 LOS ANGELES – MNL > DIVERTED TO CLARK

PR 117 VANCOUVER – MNL > DIVERTED TO CEBU

PR 115 SAN FRANCISCO – MNL > DIVERTED TO CLARK

PR 119 TORONTO – MNL > DIVERTED TO CLARK