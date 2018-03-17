What do you do when you win a fridge at the local raffle and it’s too big to fit in the back of a taxi?

If your in Thailand the answer’s easy – ride home while carrying it on the back a motorcycle.

Thammarat Thumphat and Ritti Kiatmongkol were seen in Sisaket province after scooping the top prize with 20 baht raffle tickets.

Thammarat said: ”The only problem was getting the fridge home. We couldn’t get it into a taxi so we had to carry it on the back of a motorbike.”

The lads managed to get the fridge home safely in one piece.