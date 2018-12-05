Twenty-five passengers injured as bus skids off bridge in heavy rain in the Philippines

This is the dramatic moment passengers had be to carried from a crashed bus which skidded off a bridge into a river injuring 25 people this afternoon.

The coach was carrying 30 passengers when the driver lost control during heavy rain in Kauswagan town, Lanao del Norte, the Philippines, at 4pm local time.

The vehicle plunged into a ravine as shocked travellers – including young children – fearing for their lives screamed in horror. Police said that 25 people were injured and taken to hospital.

Senior Inspector Jake Peralta, Kauswagan police chief, said the Rural Transit Mindanao bus was on its way to Lanao del Norte when the driver reportedly lost control.

He said: ”Our witnesses said the driver was driving very fast when it reached the curve, so it went straight to the creek.

”Twenty-five of the 30 passengers suffered minor injuries and were brought to a nearby hospital in Kauswagan with the driver.”

One resident who arrived at the scene while passing by in his car said the bus ”fell because it was overloaded”. They added: ”The road was also very slippery because of the rain. It’s very lucky that nobody was seriously hurt. All the passengers were taken out of the bus quickly.”

