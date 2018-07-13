Tingling in woman’s legs turns out to be a worm in her spine

Doctors are not sure how the worm got into the body of the 35-year-old Frenchwoman.

A Frenchwoman whose symptoms started out as “electric shocks” in her legs got an even bigger shock when she found out that she had a tapeworm in her spine.

A 35-year-old Frenchwoman reported tingling in her legs. It turns out she had a parasite called Echinococcus granulosus, or dog tapeworm, in her spine, as this X-ray shows.

The parasite caused enough swelling in the woman’s spine to affect her ability to walk and ride a horse, French doctors reported in Thursday’s issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

“A 35-year-old woman presented to the emergency department with weakness, a feeling of electric shocks in both legs, and repeated falls,” Dr. Marine Jacquier and Dr. Lionel Piroth of the Centre Hospitalier Universitaire in Dijon wrote.

“She reported that the symptoms had been progressing, and she noted that she had had difficulty riding her horse for the preceding three months.”

An X-ray showed something in her spine. It turned out to be a tapeworm known as Echinococcus granulosus, the hydatid worm, or dog tapeworm.

It took some careful surgery to get the parasite out, and the woman was also treated with anti-parasitic drugs. She fully recovered.

“We cannot be sure about how our patient was infected. This disease is very rare in France,” Piroth told NBC News.