Thousands of workers expected to return home from Thailand for Thingyan

Myanmar Workers in Thailand, who want to return home for Thingyan, need to obey the legal laws of Thailand announced by Governmental officials of Thailand and Myanmar Embassies in Thailand according to a report in state media.

Over ten thousand Myanmar workers are expected to return home through border crossings including Mei Sai- Tachilek, Kawthoung-Ranong, and Phaya Thone Su (Three Pagoda’s Pass). According to the announcement, all the Myanmar workers must bring their Visa and must undergo the legal processes step-by-step at the crossings.

The dates for the returning workers was arranged between 5 to 30 April by officials and all the cost due to the Visa processes are free of charge during those dates. MT -EP