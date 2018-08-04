Senior police helps Phuket hit and run victim

Deputy Commander of the Tourist Police Bureau based in Bangkok, Maj Gen Surachete Hakparn, ordered his team to stop his convoy to help a student who had been hit in Phuket Town on Friday.

 

Surachete reported that he saw the accident while on his way to appointments in Phuket.

A motorbike had been hit by another vehicle in Soi Surin 3. Officers got out to help the student from Phuket Technology College.

Rescue staff quickly arrived at the scene. Surachete also asked the Phuket police to track down the driver.

