Search for jet-skier resumes in poor weather

The staff member from a jet-ski business disappeared after he was hit by a wave near Koh Naka in Paklok, off the Ao Po coast, at 3pm yesterday.

Koset “Oat” Deebukdam, 25, of the Kai jet-ski operator was not wearing a life jacket and could not swim, according to his colleagues.

Thalang District Chief Adul Choothong led the initial search on a speedboat with five jet-skis and fishing boats yesterday until the search was stopped in the darkness, strong winds and waves.

Adul said: “The search started again at 7am, but we are struggling with more strong wind, persistent rain and waves. A coordination centre has been set up for the search. At 10am on Wednesday the Phuket Marine Office also joined the search.”

Meanwhile, tourists departed from Ao Po pier for their scheduled tours, despite the poor weather