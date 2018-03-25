Python caught inside car bumper in Pattaya

A large python was pulled out from its hiding place – inside a car bumper.

The 10ft long reptile slithered inside vehicle’s engine while it was parked next to an apartment block in Pattaya last month.

A neighbour noticed the snake make its way inside the engine after slithering across the ground and told the driver.

Tarn Poynong, 30, called the emergency services who arrived with the resident snake catcher who grabbed the serpents’s head and yanked it out through a gap in the bumper.

Shop assistant Tarn said: ”If I hadn’t noticed and started the engine it would have been bad the snake. Or it could have been worse for me if it bit my foot while I was driving.”