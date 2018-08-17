Pattaya beach rubble

Tourists have complained about garbage and concrete rubble at a quiet spot on Pattaya Beach.

The spot behind the Asia Pattaya Hotel near Khao Phra Tamnak is normally popular with foreign tourists.

But the spot has been filled with garbage and concrete rubble after troops from the Second Battalion of the 21st Infantry Regiment helped the Pattaya authorities to negotiate with five traders who were building shops.

After talks, the shops were flattened but the rubble and garbage were left.

The Nation visited and can confirm the mess remains.

nation