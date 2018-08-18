Ninja Van launches “Next Day Guaranteed Delivery”

The campaign is intended to meet the needs of shoppers and to provide them more convenience and fewer delays in receiving their merchandise, according to the firm’s press statement.

For sellers, it enables greater certainty and better overall customer experience, more in keeping with global best practices.

Virachai Chusakulporn, Ninja Van Thailand’s country head said “Thai consumers and sellers alike like speed and certainty. Ninja Van’s newly launched Next Day Guaranteed Delivery will add value to sellers and provide precise delivery date for shoppers.”

“You have our word on it: If a guaranteed item is delivered late to a location where acceptance is available, Ninja Van will refund it.”

The campaign is available for all customers delivering with Ninja Van through three key products:

1. Ninja Premium, a proprietary system for customers to manage hundreds of deliveries easily (more info through line@ninjapremium.th)

2. Ninja Easy, a mobile app on iOS and Android for customer to request on-demand doorstep pickup within 90 minutes. The Ninja Easy app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

3. Ninja Point, a brand-new shop at The Platinum Fashion Mall for customers to easily drop off their parcels with Ninja Van. This first shop offers another simple option for convenient drop off and delivery service for sellers and consumers in Pratunam, Ratchaprasong and Siam Square. To celebrate this launch, customers can deliver parcels at the starting promotion price of 20 Baht for delivery within Bangkok and greater Bangkok.