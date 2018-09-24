Terrifying Trailer: Netflix has released a new teaser trailer that is sure to give horror fans the fright that they so desperately crave, and horror haters the screaming heebie-jeebies.

Yes, after releasing an earlier, equally creepy teaser that consisted of one scrolling shot through the titular house, we finally get to see a bit of the action that we can expect from The Haunting of Hill House.

Based on a 1959 gothic horror novel by Shirley Jackson, Netflix are far from the first to tackle the subject matter. In fact, it’s already been made into two films, one in the 1960s and another back in 1999, called The Haunting.

You might remember that, it starred Catherine Zeta-Jones, Liam Neeson, and Owen Wilson. Wow.

It looks pretty damn disturbed.

The original book focused on a paranormal investigator who rents out Hill House and tries to figure out the many horrifying mysteries therein. This adaptation is going to be slightly different.

It’s written and directed by the critically acclaimed Mike Flanagan, who has had to be a bit more creative with the material to make it into a ten-part Netflix show.

This version seems to be focused on a group of siblings who all grew up in Hill House. Through a difficult set of circumstances, they are all forced to move back in and set about remembering pretty damn vividly why they left in the first place.

It looks like it’s got legs, too. Skipping between the childhood incidents to the present-day trauma that all who lived in the house suffer. We can rightly be pretty excited about this.

Mike Flanagan has a good track record too. He’s made a load of really well reviewed films recently including Ouija: Origin of Evil, Before I Wake, and the Stephen King adaptation, Gerald’s Game.

Speaking of the King of Horror, King has also declared his love for the original text before, so that’s a fine starting point.

Flanagan recently said: “I don’t want to give anything away, but I adore the novel.

“It doesn’t span a 10-hour season of television. We had to make some changes to make it fit, but I think they’re all in the spirit of what she was doing, and I think fans of the book will be very excited.

“It’s my first time doing any television. I love it. I love being able to spend so much time with characters. I love plotting those arcs. I hope to do a lot more of it. It’s a really exciting way to tell a story.



Credit: Netflix

Starring Michiel Huisman (Daario Naharis from Game of Thrones), Elizabeth Reaser, and Henry Thomas (Elliott from E.T.) it will premiere on Netflix on October 12th.