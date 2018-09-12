Myanmar woman killed, 22 injured in bus crash in Kanchanaburi

Myanmar woman killed: A chartered bus taking students and teachers from Nakhon Pathom to give donations to underprivileged students at a school in Kanchanaburi hit the rear of a passenger bus on Tuesday, resulting in one death and 22 injuries.
Police said the accident happened on the Kanchanaburi-Thong Phaphum road in Ban Nong Ta Muang, in Sai Yok district’s Tambon Tha Sao.
A Myanmar passenger on the Kanchanaburi-Sanghlaburi bus, 56-year-old Gye Maw, died in her seat.
The accident saw both students and passengers of the Kanchanaburi-Sanghlaburi bus injured, along with the drivers of both busses.
Police said the chartered bus had been taking 24 students and teachers from Sukhon Thirawit School in Nakhon Pathom’s Sam Phran district to donate useful items and necessities to underprivileged students of Wat Dao Dueng School in Sai Yok.
The charter bus had apparently been trailing the passenger bus closely and, when the lead bus stopped to drop off a passenger, the charter bus could not stop in time and slammed into its rear.