Myanmar woman killed, 22 injured in bus crash in Kanchanaburi

Police said the accident happened on the Kanchanaburi-Thong Phaphum road in Ban Nong Ta Muang, in Sai Yok district’s Tambon Tha Sao.

A Myanmar passenger on the Kanchanaburi-Sanghlaburi bus, 56-year-old Gye Maw, died in her seat.

The accident saw both students and passengers of the Kanchanaburi-Sanghlaburi bus injured, along with the drivers of both busses.

The injured were rushed to Sai Yok district hospital.

Police said the chartered bus had been taking 24 students and teachers from Sukhon Thirawit School in Nakhon Pathom’s Sam Phran district to donate useful items and necessities to underprivileged students of Wat Dao Dueng School in Sai Yok.

The charter bus had apparently been trailing the passenger bus closely and, when the lead bus stopped to drop off a passenger, the charter bus could not stop in time and slammed into its rear.