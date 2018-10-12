Mum Arrested After Letting Son, 10, Get A Tattoo From A Dirty Needle

Mum Arrested: A mother has been arrestedafter she let her 10-year-old son get a tattoo and filmed the outrageous video for social media.

Nikki Dickinson, 34, was arrested in Bellefontaine, Ohio, and taken into custody on Friday on charges of child endangering and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.



Credit: Bellefontaine Police

The distressing video shows the young boy being tattooed by another minor, a 16-year-old, who has a history of malpractice.

According to police, the teenage tattoo artist who gave the little boy the inking once gave a person MRSA from a dirty needle, ABC reports.

Ultimately the teen was charged with not following safety and sanitary guidelines.

A friend of the mother can be seen attempting to distract the young boy – probably due to the fact getting a needle dragged across your skin isn’t the nicest experience, especially for a child.

In the US state of Ohio law states it is legal for minors to get tattoos with their parents’ consent – but only if it is done in a business where health and safety standards are met, in this case they were not.

In effect the mother was not charged for letting the boy get a tattoo but for the way she allowed it to take place.

While her filming the incident and appearing to coerce him into it is why she was charged with contributing to juvenile delinquency.

The mother cried as she had her booking photograph taken on Friday.



Credit: Facebook

She now faces up to six months in jail, if she is convicted of a first-degree misdemeanor endangering of a child, along with contributing to the delinquency of a child – which is also a first-degree misdemeanor.

The tattooist, who is being charged as a minor, was charged with two delinquency counts of tattooing prohibitions.

Last week, her mother said she regretted taking part, she commented on Facebook: “Justice made a bad choice by being involved with it but she did nothing else wrong…but really this child is not abused nor neglected.

“Does his mother make bad decisions? Yes. But when you got people beating up old people and people actually abusing their kids no one says nothing.”

After the incident happened a photo which was shared online after the video shows a poorly designed ‘S’ on the kid’s arm. Of course, it has attracted a slew of comments from shocked social media user who were quick to slam the adults for allowing it to happen.