A man returned to his moped and found this baby python slithering across the handlebars.

Thanakrit Lomhom parked his motorcycle on the side of the road before catching a bus in Bangkok.

When he returned last Tuesday afternoon he discovered the unlikely visitor to his vehicle, which had wrapped itself around the handlebars.

Thanakrit disturbed the serpent then watched as it slithered away onto the road and disappeared.

He said: ”I came back off the bus and saw the snake. I said ‘what are you doing on my bike?’

”Had the snake been sleeping on the handlebars? I was quite shocked and was happy when it went away.”

