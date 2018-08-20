Motorcyclist killed in Nakhon Si Thammarat may have been thief

Uan Kerdhet, 52, of Tambon Sai Khao in Hua Sai was found dead on Monday morning on Hua Sai-Ranode Road in Moo 3, Hua Sai, alongside his upended motorcycle and a large bundle of fibre-optic cable.

He’d suffered a broken neck and broken right leg.

Also found in his trousers pocket were cutting pincers.

Police surmised he’d stolen the cable and was heading home when another vehicle clipped the protruding bundle, knocking him over.

Police were to contact telephone and Internet firms in the area to see if any cables had been stolen