Sometime during the night, Warner Bros. unleashed the savage first trailer for The Meg. And it’s a lot of fun for lovers of shark mayhem. There have been an infinite number of goofy great white flicks released in the past decade, mostly crafted for the SYFY channel. These Z grade schlock fests are mindlessly entertaining and often a blast. Now comes one of these movies made on a decent budget with a pretty kickass cast and some actual thought put into its execution. The results look absolutely delicious. As in an ocean full of Chinese tourists delicious. Now, we get a second trailer tailor made for those Chinese tourists. And it adds in some scary new megalodon footage we didn’t get to see the first time around.

This latest trailer showcases how truly jaw-dropping and scary this thriller is going to be in IMAX 3D. The Meg is what the format was made for. We also get a coupe of new international posters that do a good job of showing off the massive size of the beast at the heart of this tale. And it is literally awesome in every sense of the word. This bad bitch puts every other giant shark to shame.

Jason Statham will be the one going up against this mouth full of teeth that is the size of a football field. And he gets to bring acclaimed Chinese actress Li Bingbing along for the ride. Also tagging along is the hugely popular Ruby Rose, who looks just as snarly as ever. Rounding out the international cast of characters is Cliff Curtis (Fear the Walking Dead), Rainn Wilson (The Office, Super), Winston Chao (Skiptrace, Kabali), Page Kennedy (TV’s Rush Hour), Jessica McNamee (The Vow), Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (The BFG), Robert Taylor (Focus, Longmire), Sophia Shuya Cai (Somewhere Only We Know), and Masi Oka (Hawaii Five-0, Heroes). Here’s the official Meg synopsis.

“A deep-sea submersible, which is part of an international undersea observation program, has been chomped on by a huge, hulking beats, previously thought to be extinct, and now lies disabled at the bottom of the deepest trench in the Pacific…with its crew trapped inside. With time running out, expert deep sea rescue diver Jonas Taylor (Jason Statham) is recruited by a visionary Chinese oceanographer (Winston Chao), against the wishes of his daughter Suyin (Li Bingbing), to save the crew, and the ocean itself, from this unstoppable threat: a pre-historic 75-foot-long sharkknown as the Megalodon. What no one could have imagined is that, years before, Taylor had encountered this same terrifying creature. Now, teamed with Suyin, he must confront his fears and risk his own life to save everyone trapped below…bringing him face to face once more with the greatest and largest predator of all time.”

Warner Bros. tried forever to get this adaptation of Steve Alten’s New York Times best-selling book into theaters. Eli Roth was supposed to direct The Meg, but left to do Death Wish with Bruce Willis instead. Stepping into take the helm was John Turteltaub of National Treasure. He is directing the film from a screenplay by Dean Georgaris and Jon Hoeber & Erich Hoeber. The Meg will bring the summer movie going season to a close in style on August 10, 2018. And judging from the two trailers released thus far, courtesy of Warner Bros., this thing is gong to be a massive hit at the box office that reflects the size and weight of its title creature.