Macau official Zheng Xiaosong dead

China’s top representative governing the Chinese territory of Macau has died after falling from a tall building.Beijing released a brief statement saying that Zheng Xiaosong had been suffering from depression, implying he had killed himself.

Mr Zheng, who was 59, fell off the building where he lived, officials said.He served as the liaison between the Chinese government and the casino hub of Macau, a former Portuguese colony.There is no evidence that Mr Zheng had come under the watch of China’s pervasive anti-corruption campaign.

However, hundreds of mid-level Chinese officials who had been accused of graft have died in recent years – reportedly by killing themselves, though observers have questioned these accounts.A statement on the Macau liaison’s office website showed that Zheng met with the head of a think tank the day before his death, Reuters reported.