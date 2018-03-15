Lone Star Texas Grill Pattaya

The Lone Star Texas Grill Restaurant in Pattaya We are an American style restaurant serving authentic Tex-Mex and Thai food, in the heart of Pattaya.

Our experienced chefs have learnt their trade either in the USA or have been trained by Americans here in Thailand.

Our downstairs restaurant is loosely modeled on a US diner. However, if you fancy something a bit more special, you are welcome to use the first floor themed cantina.

This can also be booked for private functions and corporate events.

Also check out our daily specials at amazing prices

www.facebook.com/LoneStarTexasGrillPattaya