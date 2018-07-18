Lamphun man arrested for growing marijuana for own use

Acting on a tip-off, troops from the Lamphun peacekeeping command raided the house of Passakorn Sarawidakul, 42, in Ban Tha Thung Luang in Tambon Tha Thung Luang of Lamphun’s Mae Tha district.

The marijuana plants were found growing beside the house and on a balcony.

They seized marijuana weighing about 2.500 kilograms. A bong, or smoking pipe, was also seized.