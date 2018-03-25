Beach lagoon makes wave pool that’s proving a hit with tourists

This real-life wave pool has become a hit with tourists in the Philippines who visit for a drenching.

Dozens of beach-goers gather in the Laswitan Lagoon in Surigao del Sur region to experience the natural phenomenon.

The lagoon is behind a 20ft high rock formation near the shore.

This geological feature creates three natural basins so that when the surf becomes high, the huge waves would flow and spill into the main basin on the other side, creating a waterfall effect.

When waves crash into the rocks it produces a large shower which cascades onto those below.

Visitor Angel Ortiz said: ”It’s super fun and better than being in a water park. It’s totally safe.

”The big waves coming down look scary but the water is quite soft. I take my two children there and they loved it a lot.”