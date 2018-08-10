The regulation will allow street stalls to operate on Rambutri, Chakrabongs, Krai Sri, Sip Sam Hang and Tani roads in Banglamphu area.

Over the next 10 days, Phra Nakhon district will also collect opinions from street vendors and building owners.

“Every vendor has to register with the Commerce Ministry. We will make it legal and transparent,” Sakoltee said.

“We are trying to find a middle ground for everyone. The street vendors can’t have everything. They can’t expect to use public footpaths all day long,” Sakoltee said, adding that vendors will only be allowed a space of 1.5 square metres and all stalls need to be of the same size.

“We will ensure that everybody gets an equal share of the footpath, and only one stall will be allowed per vendor,” Sakoltee explained.

Bangkok officials have previously claimed that some vendors own as many as seven stalls.

“The officials don’t understand the situation in Khaosan. Many vendors do their trade during the day. They should consider those making a living during the day time too,” Yada Pornoetrumpa, president of Khaosan Road Street Vendors Association, said.

“Ideally, I would want Khaosan Road to stay open 24 hours. They think vendors are greedy, but actually stalls help look after the street’s cleanliness,” Yada added.