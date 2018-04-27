Intoxicated tourist knocks tooth out of volunteer foreign policeman in Walking Street arrest

Foreign tourist – arrested for not paying his bar tab – then attacked a Russian volunteer tourist policeman at the checkpoint by the entrance to Walking Street, South Pattaya.

Mervyn Michael, 58, was apparently already in custody when a fight broke out with forty eight year old volunteer Vyacheslav Cherepanov in which an upper left tooth was knocked out of his mouth.

The cop went to hospital while the tourist was detained.

The incident happened around 1 am this morning. NTN – EP