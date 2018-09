Villagers on Koh Libong in Trang made a gruesome discovery yesterday when a headless and arm-less corpse washed up on the beach.

Police and the phoo yai ban went to the Ban Laem Yakha area to retrieve the body that was naked and decomposing.

They were unable to say whether the deceased was a Thai or foreigner.

An autopsy is being carried out at Kantang Hospital to try to find out what was the cause of death.