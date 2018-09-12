1 of 4
Located on the corner of 2nd Road and Soi 6, The #1 Sin City Soi – Pattaya, Thailand. The perfect place to catch up on your sports and enjoy some tasty English Grub
Perfectly located to start your night, you know what they say… Great grub to start a great night!
Great bar with great service and friendly atmosphere. Highly recommended here for the food as well.
There’re large TV’s to watch English sports, also a pool table to enjoy pool games. The Corner Bar hosts quizzes for fun too.
Prices are good especially if you come during late afternoon for happy hour.
Walkable from the beach or take a taxi / baht bus from town.
GREAT BAR TO HAVE A FEW BEERS AND WATCH THE WORLD GO BY.CHRIS AND THE TEAM ALWAYS MAKE EVERYBODY FEEL WELCOME. THE BAR SHOWS ALL MAJOR SPORTS AND EVEN PUTS ON FREE FOOD.
7 DAYS PER WEEK – OPEN 8.00AM TIL 1AM
1 of 11
Come for some great food, beer and pool, see you soon!