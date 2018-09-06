Chon Buri man held on fraud charges

Maj Gen Surachet Hakpal, deputy tourist police chief, said Thanaphat Arkatsupha, 39, was arrested on Tuesday while hiding in Chiang Mai.

On June 19, his victims made complaints with the Technology Crime Suppression Division that Thanaphat allegedly opened a Facebook page, called Kunpat Packaging Design, to offer to design and produce packaging products for customers.

Surachet said Thanaphat had his would-be clients transfer him money but failed to deliver the promised products.

The officer said the police learned that he had cheated his 89 victims out of over Bt2 million.