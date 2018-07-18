Cave boys to take first step into heat of media spotlight with interview

After the press conference, which authorities say will also be their last, they will return to their homes and try to live a normal life, according to Chiang Rai provincial Governor Prachon Pratsakun.

Prachon said yesterday that the interview with the boys and their assistant coach is being arranged by his office as well as the Chiangrai Prachanukroh Hospital director, officers from the Provincial Public Relation Office and the Social Development and Human Security Office.

Prachon said the press conference is intended to provide a single opportunity for reporters from around the world to meet and interview the 13 members of the Mu Pa Academy football team, who were rescued earlier this month from depths of the cave in an operation that was watched around the world.

The players and their families will return to their normal lives after the press conference, said Prachon. To prevent adverse impacts to the boys and their families from too much public attention, they will not speak again to the media, said the governor.