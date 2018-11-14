Boy, 5, With Cancer Apologises To Mum Before Dying In Her Arms

The heartbreaking story has emerged of a five-year-old boy who apologised to his mum on his death bed before he died, following his two-year battle with cancer.

Charlie Proctor was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer in 2016 and required a liver transplant. The story of his brave fight captivated the country after his parents launched an appeal to raise £855,580 for him to have an operation in the US.



5-Year-Old Cancer Patient Apologises To His Mum. Credit: Charlie’s Chapter/Facebook

However, this wasn’t a happy ending for little Charlie and his family, unfortunately, as the courageous little Lancashire boy passed away at the weekend.

Only hours before the youngster passed away his mum, Amber Schofield, posted the final picture of Charlie on social media stating he’d said to her: “Mummy I’m sorry for this.”

Heartbreakingly, Charlie died in the arms of his parents.



The brave boy had been fighting cancer for over two years. Credit: Charlie’s Chapter/Facebook

His mum wrote: “He fell asleep peacefully cuddled in my arms with daddy’s arms wrapped around us. Our hearts are aching. The world has lost an incredible little boy.

“Charlie, you gave me chance to be a mum. You have been, not only our biggest inspiration but you have been an inspiration to thousands of people all over the world.

“You showed me what love really means Charlie. Now it’s time to fly, I am so, so proud of you. You fought this so hard. My baby, I’m hurting so much. I will forever miss you baby bum. Sweet dreams my baby.”

In the emotional post, where Amber shared the last photo of Charlie alive, she described some of the things the youngster was going through – saying the young boy was ‘fed up and depressed’ in his condition before his death.

She wrote: “My heart broke! No child should feel the emotions Charlie is feeling. No Child! No parent should watch their child slowly go. Having to watch them deteriorate in this way is the most painful thing anyone will ever feel.”

Amber also pleaded with people not to take life for granted, saying: “I miss his smile, knowing I won’t see that smile again other than in pictures, I will never hear Charlie laugh again. Please pray for a miracle, hold your babies tight and cuddle and kiss them so much. You don’t realise how lucky you are. We all take life for granted.”

After this, his mum only posted photos of Charlie in his healthier and happier days – finally posting a photo of Charlie with angel wings to announce his death.

In 2016 he was diagnosed with hepatoblastoma – a rare tumour that begins in the liver – and last month he was told he had just two weeks, ‘366 hours’ as his mum said, to live.

Rest in peace.