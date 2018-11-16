Bed-ridden Phuket woman sues hospital for Bt19 million

Nonglak Srisaeng assigned Chalermpong Klubdee, an official of the Foundation for Consumers, and Sakolrat Ritsamitchai, a lawyer, to file the lawsuit on her behalf.

The lawsuit was filed with the consumers’ case division of the Civil Court.

The lawsuit alleged that a mistake on the part of the hospital caused Nonglak to become bed-ridden after she received an operation to remove a tumor in her uterus in August, 2016.

She is demanding Bt19 million in compensations for the difficulties to live her life and for subsequent medical costs.