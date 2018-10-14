Unable to solve flooding crisis, Pattaya cuts holes in Beach

Unable to resolve the city’s long-running flooding problems, Pattaya is now demolishing parts of the Beach Road promenade to let storm runoff drain onto the beach.

Mayor Sonthaya Kunplome on Oct. 2 ordered sanitation and engineering workers to cut another swath through the sidewalk at the Hard Rock Hotel and opposite Soi 2 to ease Beach Road flooding.

Of course, the water drains improperly on to the beach, cutting large trenches into the newly restored shoreline.

The latest orders follow earlier demolitions at soi 7, 9, 10, 12 and 13.

City officials said the sidewalks will be rebuilt once rainy season ends.