Only 160 out of almost 4,000 drinking water dispensing machines in the capital have been registered and have proper licences, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Health Department has announced on its website.



They report that a survey found 3,964 drinking water dispensing machines operating in the city, but just 160 of them have licences to do so.

The BMA is summoning operators of the coin-water dispensers to register them.

The BMA is advising city residents to buy water only from machines that have stickers that report on regular quality checks and the dates of frequent filter changing.