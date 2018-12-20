B30m baht lottery jackpot for Thai worker in S.Korea

Lottery Jackpot: A Thai woman working in South Korea is flying home today (Dec 18, 2018) to cash 30 million baht from five Thai lottery tickets she bought from a mini-mart in the South Korean city of Ansong, the Thai-language daily Thai Rath reported.

A lot of Thais are working in South Korea and Thai lottery tickets are one of the popular items on sale at mini-marts in the country.

“After cashing the tickets from the Lottery Bureau in Bangkok I will travel to my hometown in Nakhon Ratchasima to make merit and meet my family members and friends before returning to work in South Korea,” said Ms Jintara Bandasak.