Illegal Hotels Raided: Pattaya Online News posted a video on Facebook of a joint police and Bang Lamung authority raid on seven hotels in the Pattaya area.

The hotels were contravening 2004 legislation by offering daily rentals.

The raid was conducted by Bang Lamung official Praphan Prathumchomphu and chief of Pattaya’s tourist police Lt-Col Piyapong Ensarn.

The force was seen entering two properties the first of which was Joy Residence. The second could not be clearly ascertained.

Pattaya Online News said that more than 100 illegal hotels had now been visited as part of the crackdown.

The exact nature of charges and who would face them was not clearly articulated in the story