Ambulance kills buffalo: The patient had to be transferred to another ambulance to take her to Thung Song district hospital.

Police said the accident happened at 12.30am on the Asia highway No 41 in Tambon Nong Hong in Thung Song district.

The driver of the first ambulance, Watchara Mahasuk, 50, said when he arrived at the spot three buffalo suddenly ran across the road and he hit one of them.