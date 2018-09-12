Afghanistan suicide bomber kills at least 32, injures 120 – official

Afghanistan Suicide Bomber: A suicide bomber in Afghanistan killed at least 32 people on Tuesday, a local official has said. More than 120 have also been injured in the blast.

The attacker targeted a gathering in the eastern Nangarhar Province, the provincial governor’s spokesman Attaullah Khogyani said, Reuters reports.

The bomber reportedly attacked a rally on a highway between the city of Jalalabad, east Afghanistan, and a crossing into neighbouring Pakistan.

It comes after separate reports this morning of a teenager being killed and four injured in a series of explosions in the Behsud district of the province. According to Khogyani, the governor’s spokesman, a 14 year old was killed and four others were wounded in the blasts.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack yet. The Taliban have issued a statement refuting any involvement.

