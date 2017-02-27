1 in 3 women groped on bus in the last month, according to survey

By Danny Boy -
6
406

Latest survey confirms that 1 in 3 women suffers some for of sexual harassment while on the bus.

The latest Super Poll has revealed that one-third of women have been groped or experienced similar forms of sexual harassment while riding Thai buses in the last 30 days.

The survey, done earlier this month, asked questions of 1,417 men and women about their experiences on public buses and other issues.

But, perhaps the most alarming answer was that of women, one-third of whom said that they had experienced groping or other sexual assault or harassment on the bus over the last 30 days.

Perhaps less surprisingly, 84 percent of respondents reported that bus drivers broke speeding laws, 78 percent said that buses were in disrepair, 66 percent said the buses smell bad, 76 percent said that drivers slam on the brakes, 71 percent said drivers refuse to stop at certain stations, 70 percent said that drivers tailgate, 62 percent said there weren’t enough buses on busy routes and 60 percent said that bus drivers have bad attitudes.

On average, the surveyed people reported a satisfaction rate with Thai public buses at just 5.75 out of 10.

Source: Bangkok Coconuts

