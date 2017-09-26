Wires to go underground in Bangkok

Workers cut cluttered overhead power lines in Bangkok yesterday.

The overhead power lines and cables in Bangkok are being moved underground to improve the look of the city and also as a precaution against the concrete power poles collapsing into the street. Thailand’s cabinet approved the replacement of the overhead power lines in 2016 with an investment of 143 billion Thai baht (3.98 billion US dollar or 3.65 billion euros), starting with 39 streets in Bangkok, and will be implemented until 2022. Source: Nation News