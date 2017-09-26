Wires to go underground in Bangkok

By Nnkhiaokam -
Wires to go underground in Bangkok

Workers cut cluttered overhead power lines in Bangkok yesterday.

The overhead power lines and cables in Bangkok are being moved underground to improve the look of the city and also as a precaution against the concrete power poles collapsing into the street. Thailand’s cabinet approved the replacement of the overhead power lines in 2016 with an investment of 143 billion Thai baht (3.98 billion US dollar or 3.65 billion euros), starting with 39 streets in Bangkok, and will be implemented until 2022.  Source: Nation News

  • popeye the sailorman

    another headache for workers to suffer…..

    • Charles Baht Esquire.

      They get get rewarded by being payed wages and a very kind lunch break and a afternoon siesta nap .

  • Ken Anderson

    ”A precaution against the concrete power poles collapsing into the street”.

    I do wonder if after this work is complete, they will take precautions against the electrification of the city when it floods?