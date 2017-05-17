Unfaithful Thai man shoots his wife after she threatens to leave him

A Bangkok man shot his wife after she threatened to leave him and threw all his clothes and possessions out the door.

Ekachai, 35, has admitted the crime and also admitted that he is a serial philanderer with many wives. He admitted to cheating on his wife several times in the past and also told police that he has a “regular mia noi”, which is the Thai word for second wife, as well as several “gig’s”, which translates to “bit’s on the side”

Following the shooting Monday Rattanathibet police obtained a warrant from the Nonthaburi court and arrested the suspect at a house in Krasor sub-district, reported Sanook.

He was holed out at the house of one of his other wives, who was helping him lay low.

He was found in possession of a bullet and admitted throwing the murder weapon behind the house in Prachacheun Road where he lived with the victim, Sudathip, 33.

He told police that he had come home to be confronted by his wife about his infidelity. She told him that she was going to find a new husband and threw all his stuff out the door.

He was furious and found it impossible to accept that his wife would want to go and be with another man. He took matters into his own hands and shot her before she had chance to leave.

He apologized to the relatives of the victim by saying that he was high on Ya Ba at the time which made him hot headed and impetuous.

He has been charged with murder with intent and has been detained.

Source: Thai Visa